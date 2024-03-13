The US released a report on inflation showing a higher-than-expected annual figure. Toyota announced the biggest pay increase for its workers in 25 years. Ueda said Japan’s economy was recovering, but there were pockets of weakness. The USD/JPY forecast revealed a bullish sentiment as the dollar stood resilient after a surprising US inflation report. Meanwhile,…

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Holds Firm After Inflation, Yen Weakens appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story