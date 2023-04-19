Markets are pricing an 86% chance that the Fed will lift rates by 25 basis points. Major Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic in April. The outlook for Japan’s service sector improved for a second consecutive month. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The dollar rose as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s probable steps to control inflation. … Continued
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Soars as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Soars as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise - April 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Pares Gains Despite Upbeat UK Inflation - April 19, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canada’s Inflation Meets Forecasts - April 19, 2023