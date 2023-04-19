Markets are pricing an 86% chance that the Fed will lift rates by 25 basis points. Major Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic in April. The outlook for Japan’s service sector improved for a second consecutive month. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The dollar rose as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s probable steps to control inflation. … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Soars as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story