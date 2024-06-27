The dollar rose on Tuesday after Fed policymakers maintained a cautious tone. Fed’s Lisa Cook rate cuts would depend on incoming data. The BoJ is under a lot of pressure to raise rates due to the yen’s weakness. The USD/JPY forecast points North as a surge in the dollar puts the yen at the $160…
