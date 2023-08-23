If Powell indicates a more hawkish stance, it could trigger another significant yen selloff. Experts have criticized the BOJ’s loose monetary policies for raising import costs. Money markets predict the Fed will maintain rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish as investors take profits before the Jackson Hole Symposium. The Japanese authorities … Continued

