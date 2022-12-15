US consumer price inflation increased less than anticipated last month. The core CPI increased by 6.0% in the twelve months ending in November. Fed funds futures have factored in a lower terminal rate of 4.8% in May. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish as the dollar extends Tuesday’s losses. The dollar fell sharply across the board … Continued

