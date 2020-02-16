Dollar/yen was unchanged last week, as the pair closed the week slightly below the key 110 level. In economic news, the FOMC releases the minutes of the previous policy meeting. As well, the U.S. releases Flash Manufacturing PMI. . USD/JPY fundamental movers Japanese household spending slumped as the recent sales tax has taken a bite […] The post USD/JPY Forecast February 17-21 – Yen Stays Close to 110 Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.
