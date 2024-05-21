The dollar fell last week after the US released April’s consumer inflation figures. Fed’s Thomas Barkin warned that inflation was still not where it should be. Japan’s economy contracted more than expected in Q1. The USD/JPY forecast looks bullish, with the dollar holding steady as Fed policymakers adopt a cautious stance despite the recent dip…

