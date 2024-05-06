The US economy added a smaller 175,000 jobs last month. The US unemployment rate increased to 3.9% in April. The yen gained 3.5% last week, ending its best week since December 2022. The USD/JPY forecast shows a temporary pause in a downward trend as the dollar recovered on Monday. Still, a recent decline in US…

