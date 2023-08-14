Traders are cautiously seeking hints about a potential yen intervention. The substantial gap in interest rates between Japan and the United States has led to yen weakness. The yen has lost nearly 10% of its value against the dollar this year. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. On Monday, the yen declined to its lowest point … Continued

