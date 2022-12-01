Powell said interest rate increases could be cut back “as soon as December.” US yields dropped overnight to a nearly two-month low of 3.6% after Powell. There is a 91% probability that the Fed will reduce its rate increase to 50bps in December. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. The dollar hovered near a three-month low … Continued
