Dollar/yen posted gains of 1.2% last week, recovering the losses from the previous week. Investors will be keeping a close eye on U.S. inflation and retail sales report in the upcoming week. USD/JPY fundamental movers In the U.S., business activity continues to expand, as Services PMI improved to 55.0, up from 53.9 points. However, employment […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Jan. 13-17 – Dollar Recovers, Pushes Yen Above 109 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
