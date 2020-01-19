Dollar/yen posted gains for a second straight week, as the pair punched above the symbolic 110 level for the first time since May. The Bank of Japan will be in the spotlight, as it announces it rate decision on Tuesday. Investors will be combing through the rate statement, looking for hints of any changes in […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Jan. 20-24 –Dollar Pushes Sagging Yen Above 110 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story