The Japanese yen enjoyed its strongest week since July as Dollar/yen fell 1.2 percent. The pair closed just above the 108 line, as the yen capitalized on a broadly-weaker U.S. dollar. This week’s highlights are U.S nonfarm payrolls and wage growth. USD/JPY fundamental movers The U.S released the Federal Reserve minutes on Friday. Policymakers said they […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Jan. 6-10 – Yen Climbs on Dollar Weakness appeared first on Forex Crunch.

