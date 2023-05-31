Japan’s top currency diplomat stated that they would closely monitor currency movements. Masato Kanda emphasized that currency rates should reflect fundamentals. The yen’s weakness has increased import costs, leading to a persistent trade deficit. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is slightly bullish as the yen strengthens after the threat of intervention. On Tuesday, Japan’s top currency diplomat … Continued

