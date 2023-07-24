The Bank of Japan will likely maintain its yield curve control policy. Investors expect the ECB and Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points during the week. There’s confidence in the markets regarding a soft-landing scenario for the US markets. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. Investors expect the Bank of Japan to be the … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Japan’s Yen Wavers Ahead of Policy Decisions appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story