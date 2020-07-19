Dollar/yen was almost unchanged last week, as the pair closed at the 107 line. On the fundamental front, the Bank of Japan will release the minutes of its June policy meeting. . USD/JPY fundamental mover Japan’s manufacturing sector continues to struggle. Industrial production fell by 8.9%, after a decline of 9.8% beforehand. As expected, the […] The post USD/JPY Forecast July 20-24 – Sleepy yen remains rangebound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

