Dollar/yen sustained its sharpest loss since early June, with a decline of 0.8%. On the fundamental front, it’s a busy week in Japan. The BoJ releases the summary of opinions of the July meeting as well as BoJ Core CPI, the bank’s preferred inflation gauge. Retail sales, which has posted three consecutive declines, is expected […] The post USD/JPY Forecast July 27-31 – Yen flirts with 106 level appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story