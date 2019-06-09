The Japanese yen paused from its recent rally, as Dollar/yen posted small losses last week. The pair fell 2.8% in May, its sharpest monthly drop in 2019. The yen briefly broke below the 108 line this week, for the first time since early January. USD/JPY fundamental movers Trade tensions remain high, which has been positive […] The post USD/JPY Forecast June 10-14 – Yen breaks below 108 for first time since January appeared first on Forex Crunch.

