Dollar/yen took a break from its recent volatility, posting small gains last week. on the fundamental front, Japan releases inflation indicators, while the U.S. will publish FInal GDP and durable goods orders. . USD/JPY fundamental mover The Bank of Japan maintained monetary settings at its policy meeting, as policymakers are hopeful that a global […] The post USD/JPY Forecast June 22-26 – BoJ Stays Pat as Policymakers Eye Recovery appeared first on Forex Crunch.

