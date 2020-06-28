For a second straight week, Dollar/yen showed little movement. On the fundamental front, Japan releases the Tankan manufacturing and services indices which are key gauges of economic activity. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve will be in focus. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before a congressional committee and the Fed releases the minutes of […] The post USD/JPY Forecast June 29-July 3 – NFP, Japanese Tankan Indices in Focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

