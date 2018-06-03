Dollar/yen fell to new lows but pared most of its losses in a week that saw fears about Italy leap and also trade remained in the forefront. What’s next? US data provides a potential for movement but trade worries will likely remain a concern/ USD/JPY fundamental movers Italy, trade, and Trump-ed NFP The danger of Italy leaving the […] The post USD/JPY Forecast June 4-8 – Trade war not fully priced in appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story