Dollar/yen fell to new lows but pared most of its losses in a week that saw fears about Italy leap and also trade remained in the forefront. What’s next? US data provides a potential for movement but trade worries will likely remain a concern/ USD/JPY fundamental movers Italy, trade, and Trump-ed NFP The danger of Italy leaving the […] The post USD/JPY Forecast June 4-8 – Trade war not fully priced in appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast June 4-8 – Trade war not fully priced in - June 3, 2018
- AUD/USD Forecast June 4-8 – Looking for a direction - June 3, 2018
- Bitcoin price analysis: Short term breakout is here, 100 SMA is a first test - June 3, 2018