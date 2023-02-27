The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index surged 0.6% last month. Japan’s core consumer inflation increased to 4.2% in January. Kuroda believes that high raw material costs cause current inflation. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. A flood of positive US economic data put the dollar in the limelight on Monday, holding close to a … Continued
