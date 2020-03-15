The U.S. dollar rebounded nicely last week, as Dollar/yen climbed 2.5% last week. This week’s highlights are the Bank of Japan rate decision, U.S. retail sales and the FOMC statement. . USD/JPY fundamental mover Japan’s economy contracted 1.8%, a sharper decline than the forecast of -1.7%. This marked the first decline in five quarters and points to […] The post USD/JPY Forecast March 16-20 – Yen Slides on Soft Japanese GDP, Corona Jitters appeared first on Forex Crunch.

