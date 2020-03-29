The Japanese yen rebounded last week, as Dollar/yen slipped 2.5 percent. This week’s highlights include Japanese inflation and U.S. manufacturing PMI and unemployment claims. . USD/JPY fundamental mover Inflation levels remain low in Japan. BoJ Core CPI, which is the bank’s preferred inflation gauge, dipped to 0.2% in February, down from 0.3%. In the minutes of […] The post USD/JPY Forecast March 30-April 3 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.
