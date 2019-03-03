Dollar/yen enjoyed its strongest gains since mid-January, climbing 1.1% last week. For the first time in 2019, the pair punched above the 112 level. Risk appetite remains strong as trade talks between the U.S and China have picked up steam. Japanese GDP for Q4 is forecast to show a gain of 0.3% unchanged from the […] The post USD/JPY Forecast March 4-8 – Higher risk appetite over U.S-China talks sends yen lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.

