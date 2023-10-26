The Japanese yen surpassed 150 per dollar. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki cautioned traders against selling the yen. The yen has depreciated by over 20% since the Fed initiated rapid rate hikes. Thursday’s USD/JPY forecast points to bullish sentiments as the greenback stands tall, lingering near a two-week peak, powered by the surge in Treasury…

