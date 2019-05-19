After posting losses for four straight weeks, Dollar/yen week, ticked higher last week. The pair dropped as low as 109, its lowest level since late January. Investors will be keeping an eye on Japanese Preliminary GDP, which is expected to decline by 0.1%. USD/JPY fundamental movers The yen hasn’t received much help from economic conditions […] The post USD/JPY Forecast May 20-24 – Dollar stops slide at 110 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story