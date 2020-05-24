Dollar/yen posted slight gains for a second straight week. Japanese consumer numbers are expected to be soft in the upcoming week. Tokyo Core CPI is projected to drop by 0.2%, while retail sales is expected to slide by 11.2 percent. In the U.S., second-estimate GDP for Q1 is expected to confirm the initial read of […] The post USD/JPY Forecast May 25-29 – Investors Brace for Sharp Drop in US GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story