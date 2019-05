Dollar/yen resumed its downward trend last week, dropping 0.70%. Japanese data generally has a muted effect on the pair’s movement, but traders should keep an eye on U.S. Preliminary GDP for Q1. USD/JPY fundamental movers Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have risen sharply, with the two countries slapping new tariffs on each other’s […] The post USD/JPY Forecast May 27-31 – Yen gains ground as trade tensions escalate appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story