Dollar/yen dipped slightly last week, as the pair broke below the 107 line. Investors will be keeping a close eye on this week’s employment data, which is expected to be brutal. Nonfarm payrolls is expected to contract by 21 million, while the unemployment rate is expected to soar to 16.0 percent. As well, the ISM […] The post USD/JPY Forecast May 4-8 – Dollar Faces Test as Disastrous Employment Data Expected appeared first on Forex Crunch.

