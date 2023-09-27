US yields remained elevated, boosting the US dollar. Traders are on high alert for potential intervention by Japanese authorities. BOJ policymakers were divided on when the central bank could exit negative interest rates. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is optimistic, given that the US dollar has achieved its highest level in ten months, pushing the yen further…
The post USD/JPY Forecast: More Gains Intensifying Yen Intervention appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: More Gains Intensifying Yen Intervention - September 27, 2023
- Gold Price Aiming for Fresh Lows Below $1,900 as Dollar Soars - September 27, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Australia’s Inflation Matches Forecast - September 27, 2023