USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 9-13 – Yen rises to 8-month high

Dollar/yen dropped sharply last week, as the US election drama resulted in broad losses for the US dollar. The pair fell to a weekly low of 103.17, its lowest level since early February. There are no major releases out of Japan in the upcoming week. In the US, the focus will be on inflation, with […]

