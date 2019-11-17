Dollar/yen reversed directions last week, posting modest losses. Investors are keeping an eye on Japanese trade balance and Flash Manufacturing PMI. USD/JPY fundamental movers In Japan, Preliminary GDP for Q3 slipped to 0.1%, shy of the estimate of 0.2%. This was weaker than the Final GDP reading for Q2, which was 0.3%. In the U.S., […] The post USD/JPY Forecast November 18-22 – Weak Japanese GDP weighs on Yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

