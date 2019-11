The Japanese yen ended the week with strong gains, as Dollar/yen had its first losing week since the end of September. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Bank of Japan minutes and household spending. USD/JPY fundamental movers In Japan, last week’s data was a mixed bag. Tokyo Core CPI remained stuck at 0.5%, […] The post USD/JPY Forecast November 4-8 – Yen Climbs on Mixed U.S. Job Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

