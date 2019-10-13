Dollar/yen continues to show strong movement, climbing 1.4% last week. In the previous week, the yen had gained 1.0%. The upcoming week is not particularly busy. Investors will be keeping an eye on U.S. retail sales. USD/JPY fundamental movers Japanese consumer data was mixed. Average cash earnings recorded a second straight decline, with a reading […] The post USD/JPY Forecast October 14-18 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story