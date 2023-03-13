Goldman Sachs no longer anticipates the Fed to raise interest rates in March. The SVB collapse could mean a smaller Fed hike. The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. The dollar dropped on Monday to the lowest level in a month after Goldman Sachs said it no … Continued
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Plummets as Investors Unwind Fed Hike Bets appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: SVB Collapse Weighing on the Greenback - March 13, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Plummets as Investors Unwind Fed Hike Bets - March 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Weak Labor Market Lowers Hike Bets - March 11, 2023