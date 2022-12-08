Japan experienced a smaller Q3 decline than previously anticipated. Japan’s economy shrank due to global recession risks, China’s faltering economy, and a weak yen. Japan’s current account deficit increased to 609.3 billion yen in October. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is slightly bearish. The third-largest economy in the world, Japan, experienced a smaller third-quarter decline than previously … Continued

