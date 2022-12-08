Japan experienced a smaller Q3 decline than previously anticipated. Japan’s economy shrank due to global recession risks, China’s faltering economy, and a weak yen. Japan’s current account deficit increased to 609.3 billion yen in October. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is slightly bearish. The third-largest economy in the world, Japan, experienced a smaller third-quarter decline than previously … Continued
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Q3 Economy Shrinks Less than Expected appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Investors Worry About the Fed’s Rate Policy - December 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast: Q3 Economy Shrinks Less than Expected - December 8, 2022
- GBP/USD Price to Gauge Buyers Above 1.2153 - December 8, 2022