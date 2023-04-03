Investors have increased Fed rate hike bets on inflation worries. OPEC+ announced more production cuts. Factory activity in Japan shrank at its slowest rate in five months in March. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The US dollar started the week higher as traders bet the Federal Reserve might need to increase interest rates at its … Continued
