There was a sharp improvement in US consumer confidence from 97.5 to 102.0 in May. US yields rose, leading to a decline in the yen. BoJ’s Seiji Adachi said the central bank could hike rates due to the weak yen. The USD/JPY forecast is bullish despite fluctuations amid rising US yields and hawkish Bank of…
