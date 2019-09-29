Dollar/yen continues to have a solid September and recorded a winning week for a fifth straight time. The upcoming week is busy and investors will be keeping a close eye on Japanese retail sales and the Tankan manufacturing and services PMIs. As well, Japan will raise its sales tax from 8% to 10% on October […] The post USD/JPY – Forecast Sep. 30-Oct. 4 – Investors Uneasy About New Sales Tax appeared first on Forex Crunch.
