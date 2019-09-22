Dollar/yen steadied last week, after posting gains for three straight weeks. Will the dollar rally resume this week? Investors will be keeping an eye on the BoJ minutes from the July meeting, as well as U.S. GDP for the second quarter. USD/JPY fundamental movers There are growing fears that Japan is headed for a recession. […] The post USD/JPY Forecast September 16-20 – Investors Eye BoJ Minutes U.S. GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story