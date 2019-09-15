Dollar/yen recorded sharp gains for a third successive week. The pair gained over 1.0% last week, punching past the 108-level. Will the dollar’s impressive rally continue this week? Investors will be keeping a close eye on central banks, as the Federal Reserve and the BoJ will both hold policy meetings. USD/JPY fundamental movers There are […] The post USD/JPY Forecast September 16-20 – Surging Dollar Breaks Above 108, Central Banks in Spotlight appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story