Dollar/yen posted considerable gains for a second straight week. The pair pushed into 107-territory for the first time since early August. Will the dollar rally continue this week? The highlights for the upcoming week are U.S. consumer inflation and retail sales reports, while Japanese revised GDP for Q2 will also be of interest. USD/JPY fundamental […] The post USD/JPY Forecast September 9-13 – Yen Dip Continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story