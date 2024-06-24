The yen has lost 1.4% of its value against the dollar in June. The Bank of Japan has held back from further rate hikes due to poor economic demand. Investors are gearing up for the US PCE price index report on Friday. The USD/JPY forecast reveals a surge in bullish momentum as the yen hovers…
