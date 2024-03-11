Japan’s conditions align for the Bank of Japan to start hiking interest rates. Policymakers expect significant pay increases in Japan. The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June rose above 70%. The USD/JPY forecast reveals a bearish sentiment on Monday as markets gain confidence that the BoJ might reverse its policy this month. As…
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Bullish on BoJ Policy Reversal Prospects appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed Set to Slash Rates Ahead of BoE - March 11, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Markets Assess Canada’s Upbeat Jobs Report - March 11, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Bullish on BoJ Policy Reversal Prospects - March 11, 2024