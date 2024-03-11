Japan’s conditions align for the Bank of Japan to start hiking interest rates. Policymakers expect significant pay increases in Japan. The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June rose above 70%. The USD/JPY forecast reveals a bearish sentiment on Monday as markets gain confidence that the BoJ might reverse its policy this month. As…

