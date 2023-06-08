Japan’s gross domestic product expanded by 2.7% annually in January-March. Revised Japanese figures eliminated the reported technical recession in the second half of last year. The likelihood of global rate cuts later in the year has diminished. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is slightly bearish. Revised data on Thursday showed that Japan’s economy surpassed initial expectations and … Continued
