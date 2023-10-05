US private payrolls rose significantly less than expected in September. Longer-term US Treasury yields fell following the US employment report. Data from the Bank of Japan’s money market showed that Japan did not intervene in the FX market. Thursday’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish as the yen found much-needed relief as the dollar weakened in response…

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Finds Relief as Dollar Weakens appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story