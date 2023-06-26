The Japanese yen weakened beyond 143 yen against the dollar. Monetary policy divergence between Japan and the US keeps growing. Japan will consider all available options to respond to excessive currency movements. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The Japanese yen weakened beyond 143 yen against the dollar, reaching a seven-month low. There has been renewed … Continued

