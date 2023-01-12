The Bank of Japan might examine the consequences of its monetary easing. The news has added to the yen optimism. Investors are eagerly awaiting US inflation figures. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. On Thursday, the yen rose in anticipation that the Bank of Japan will examine the consequences of its monetary easing. –Are you interested … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Jumps on BoJ’s Potential Policy’s Impacts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

