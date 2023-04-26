Risk aversion took hold amid growing concerns about the banking industry. Consumer confidence in the United States dropped to a nine-month low in April. The Bank of Japan is anticipated to maintain its monetary policy on Friday. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. On Tuesday, the safe-haven currencies, the dollar, and the yen, increased as risk … Continued

